4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $559,000

Stunning Executive Home in Enclave at Legacy! Beautiful kitchen w/ large center island open to the great room w/ stack stone fireplace. Office & formal dining; Master & guest room down w/ private baths & 2 bedrooms up w/ private baths. Large game room up. Neighborhood pool & park.

