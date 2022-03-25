 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $554,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $554,900

Looking for something finished in Bixby West District? Here it is! Beautiful custom design offers 4 bed, 2.5 baths, & office down - 3 car garage. Upstairs has 2 Beds, 1 Full bath, game room & study area at landing. Oversized A-frame back patio & the best views! Family Friendly neighborhood with Park, walking trails & Stocked ponds!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert