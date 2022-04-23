 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $550,000

Beautiful 2 story modern Farmhouse home with chic, high end finishes and a highly desired floor plan. All new upgraded hardwood flooring and new interior paint. Huge Master Closet. Big backyard. Lots of storage space. Game room upstairs. Open living concept.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert