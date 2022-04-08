 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $549,900

Looking for something finished in Bixby West District? Here it is! Beautiful custom design offers 2 beds, 2.5 baths, & office down - 3 car garage. Upstairs has 2 Beds, 1 full bath, game room & study area at landing. Oversized A-frame back patio & the best views! Family Friendly neighborhood with Park, walking trails & Stocked ponds!

