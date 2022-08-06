 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $549,900

  • Updated
Looking for something move in ready in Bixby West District? Here it is! Beautiful custom design offers 4 bed, 3.5 baths, office + additional study space upstairs, game room & 3 car garage. Oversized A-frame back patio, New stock tank pool & the best views! Neighborhood offers a Park, walking trails & Stocked ponds!

