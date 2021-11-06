 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $549,000

Better than new loaded with upgrades! Greenbelt lot w/ oversized rear patio. Full foam insulation. Tankless hot water heater. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Italian marble countertop in kitchen & quartz & soft close cabinet hinges throughout. Walk in and butler panty. XL built in refrigerator. blinds in family room, breakfast nook, master and downstairs bedroom. Custom garage floor w/ 15 year warranty. Above ground safe room. Iron front door and railing. Sprinkler system. Nest thermostat.

