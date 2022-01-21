4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $545,000

Pictures being taken 1/18. Beautifully kept, custom home, like new! Hand scraped hardwoods, beam details, granite throughout. Large kitchen w/ lots of counterspace & dining nook. Open concept kitchen & living. Master bath w/ separate vanities, jetted tub, & walk-in shower. Huge master closet w/ winter storage up top. Two beds down, two beds & game room up. In-ground storm shelter located in the garage. Enjoy the pool in your entertainers backyard that backs up to a greenbelt.