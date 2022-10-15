 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $540,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $540,900

Presenting the Renee Plan by Lamb Homes. Located in Presley Heights II, 4 Beds and/or Study, 3 Baths & 3 Car! Designer finishes & ample allowances! Tankless hot water, spray foam insulation, full gutters, soft close drawers / cabinets & irrigation system standard. 60 +/- Days to completion - still time to make selections! Neighborhood offers a park, fully stocked ponds and walking trails.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert