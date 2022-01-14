 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $535,000

Rare find in popular Dutchers Crossing II located in cul-de-sac with TONS of upgrades! Over 4100 sq ft this 4 BR, 3.5 bath home features an open floor plan with luxury finishes, large game rm with wetbar, and a fantastic THEATER room complete with projector, screen, and seating! Freshly painted interior with grand ceilings. Kitchen w/ massive granite island opens to living RM with FP + built-ins. Spacious outdoor living w/fireplace+ pergola. Lots of storage. Plantation Shutters. Surround Sound. Safe Room!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert