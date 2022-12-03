4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $534,900

Better than New in Bixby West District! Beautiful custom design offers 4 bed, 3.5 baths, Office & Large dining space. 3 car garage. 2 Beds, 2 full baths, study and 1 half bath down - 2 Beds, 1 Full bath, game room & study area at landing up! You can't build new at this size for this price! Family Friendly neighborhood with Park, walking trails & Stocked ponds! Seller to install rear fence to match existing.