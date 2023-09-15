Experience this stunning, better-than-new construction home in Bixby's Chisholm Ranch! This beautiful home offers open-concept living with special attention to premium finishes, modern conveniences, and energy efficiency. In addition to the 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, the home offers a separate office plus a separate den, a split bedroom plan with a luxurious primary suite, and upgrades including an epoxy garage floor, storm shelter, underground gutter drainage, a fully fenced backyard, and a large covered patio. Additionally, the home offers smart home features including a video doorbell, smart thermostat, and smart lighting which can all be controlled by an app on your phone. There are truly too many upgrades to list. To make this exquisite home your own, schedule your showing today!