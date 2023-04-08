Nestled in the desirable neighborhood of Chisholm Ranch II located in Bixby. This gorgeous home is a 1-story, 4 Bedrooms/2.5 Bath/3 Car, study room with a large game room! Beautiful kitchen loaded with premium finishes, large island, granite counter tops, custom-built cabinets, large walk-in pantry, hardwood floors, stone fireplace, custom fixtures, vaulted ceilings and 95% efficient furnace. Spacious backyard with A-Frame patio. Luxurious master-suite, soaking tub & separate shower, XL master closet connects to laundry. Wired Ring doorbell stays. This home is truly stunning!