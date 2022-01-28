4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $527,000

.45 ACRE. It's a beauty, in Presley Heights. Stocked ponds with fountains, walking trails, playground, 4 bedrooms (2 down and 2 up), 3.5 baths, FLEX room down, game room up, 3 car garage. This one of kind home is loaded with granite and Quartz countertops, hardwood floors, tile, stainless steel appliances, professionally landscaped. Stunning floor plan! Plenty of time to pick your colors. WON'T LAST. Agent related to seller.