Announcing the smart, Hazel II Plan! This home has an exceptional floor plan, efficiently converting every square foot to your new living space. Notably, this plan received an Award for its outstanding design during the 2021 Tulsa HBA Parade of Homes. With 4 bedrooms downstairs, you might consider the 4th as an office or study as it has hardwood floors and an exterior door to the covered back patio. The bonus space upstairs has a full bath and could potentially be a large 5th bedroom. Situated on a spacious lot, this property spans almost 1/3 of an acre. With a 3-car garage, you'll have plenty of space for your vehicles and storage needs. EOHD included. This plan offers generously sized bedrooms and living areas, as well as thoughtfully designed bathrooms equipped with all the modern amenities you could desire in your new home. Located in the sought-after Presley Heights, the community is filled with lovely walking trails and inviting community ponds, creating a serene environment for all residents. When it comes to education, Bixby schools speak for themselves, ensuring an excellent learning experience. Builder offers 1 year warranty with 24/7 emergency phone call assistance. Ready for move-in!