4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $525,000

Fabulous open plan 4BR/3.5Bath/3 car in Woodcreek. Newly refinished Hardwoods and fresh paint. Large Office could be 5th bedroom. Granite island kitchen, SS gas appliances & walk-in pantry. Formal dining w/wet bar & wine fridge. Great room high vaulted ceiling. Elegant stone fireplace, staircase w/gorgeous iron railings. Theater room w/built-ins plus a game room. Master suite & 2nd BR w/private bath down. Huge laundry room w/sink. East facing covered patio. Neighborhood pool, playground, Bixby North.

