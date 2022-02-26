Beautifully kept, custom home, like new! Hand scraped hardwoods, beam details, granite throughout. Large kitchen w/ lots of counterspace & dining nook. Open concept kitchen & living. Master bath w/ separate vanities, jetted tub, & walk-in shower. Huge master closet w/ winter storage up top. Two beds down, two beds & game room up. In-ground storm shelter located in the garage. Enjoy the saltwater pool in your entertainers backyard that backs up to a greenbelt.
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $499,500
Guerin Emig: Jerry Schmidt's 'goosebumps' return to OU football galvanized by players' 'all in' response to his workouts
Bob Stoops' longtime strength-and-conditioning lieutenant speaks about the reunion with Brent Venables and the Sooners after a four-year stint at Texas A&M.
There were incidents following Thursday’s Oral Roberts-North Dakota State and Friday’s Owasso-Booker T. Washington contests. Then on Sunday, Michigan coach Juwan Howard slapped a Wisconsin assistant.
"If Broken Arrow can't figure out how to accommodate you, leave it. Never forget that you can always leave after high school. I did," writes Oakland, Calif., resident Steven Snodgrass.
Tickets for a BOK Center tour stop sold out quickly, so a second show has been added.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy, the gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Depew run by Lisa Becklund and Linda Ford, has been nominated for Outstanding Restaurant in the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards.
The electric vehicle start-up last year announced plans to build a $400 million factory there.
A nondisclosure agreement prevents the release of details, according to Gov. Stitt, who said he spoke Monday with the House Republican caucus about the effort. An electric vehicle battery factory reportedly could be at stake for the state.
MidAmerica Industrial Park reportedly in the running for huge electric vehicle battery plant
Mayes County examines proposed TIF for MidAmerica Industrial Park
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
An estimated 100,000 marijuana plants and thousands of pounds of bulk-processed marijuana were seized from nine Oklahoma farms during a Tuesday operation, according to authorities.