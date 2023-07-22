4% to the buyer’s realtor!!! Come enjoy country living in one of the top rated school districts in the state! Check out this fabulous, one owner custom craftsman home that sits on 6.97 acres of cleared Bermuda grass. This home is not in a flood zone, and it comes with it’s own propane and well water, along with additional septic and electric on east side. Features include metal roofing, wood burning fireplace, tankless water heater, Culligan water softener and filtration system, generator ready with bathrooms for every bedroom. Mobile home on east side of property will be moved upon closing.
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $494,900
-
- Updated
