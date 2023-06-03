Single story new construction Daniel plan by J Davis Homes. Home features a true 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, PLUS a pocket office! Large gourmet kitchen with tons of storage, beautiful quartz island and breakfast nook. Large picture windows allowing tons of natural light! Spacious living room with vaulted & beamed ceiling, custom built ins & gas log fireplace. Master closet flows into laundry. The Davis difference: tankless hot water, hardwood floors throughout, custom solid wood slow close cabinets, full tile showers and tub surrounds, full gutters, professional landscaping, and spray foam insulation! Designer finishes, attention to detail, and quality construction. Private corner lot next to reserve and pond. Bixby West. Neighborhood POOL and Clubhouse coming summer 2023!
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $494,000
