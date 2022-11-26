 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $489,000

Gorgeous, New Construction on Dreamy Lot; Located in the New Bixby Elementary! Masterfully Designed Home w/Green Belt-Like Scenery. Open Floor Plan, Perfect for Entertaining or Relaxing. Spacious Master Bedroom + Bath w/Soaking Tub & Sep Shower. 3 Bedrooms on the First Floor, Fourth Bedroom, Full Bath+Game Room Up. Quality Construction + Impeccable Design! High Ceilings, High End Finishes. Amazing Outdoor Amenities Including Park,Trails and Stocked Ponds.

