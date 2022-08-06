 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $480,000

  • Updated
Newer construction home in popular Dutchers Crossing on corner lot!! This one is LOADED with upgrades!! Luxury Master suite has resort style bath with built in sauna shower, programmable heated tile, & motion activated track lighting under cabinets. Hardwoods throughout first floor. Gourmet kitchen with professional range top, coffee bar, and large pantry with storage! Spacious living room has gas fireplace & custom built ins. Surround sound with speakers, LED lighting, Security system, Nest Thermostat & Doorbell. Master + Guest suite w/ private bath down + study, 2 beds w/pullman bath, and large game room up! 3 decked attic spaces. Extended outdoor patio + sprinkler system. Hot Tub Hookups + Natural gas grill. 8 person SAFE ROOM! Minutes from Bixby West School. Neighborhood amenities include pool & playgrounds!

