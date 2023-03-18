This could be the one! Immaculate home in fantastic neighborhood with four true bedrooms, a dedicated office, and a huge game room upstairs. Premium features include hardwood floors, coffered ceiling & angled fireplace in living room, gorgeous exposed beams in kitchen, an oversized walk-in pantry, and a storm shelter. Wait until you see the master suite with its beautiful car siding and tray ceiling, whirlpool tub, large shower, plus a huge closet with built-in dresser and direct access to extra large laundry room. This home is truly stunning!