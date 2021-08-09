 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $479,900

Beautiful 1 owner home in an amazing neighborhood. Open concept living area with 4 bedrooms, office, 2 living areas, a game room and lots of storage fill this home. Office has full custom built-ins as well. Home sits on a 1/2 acre with beautiful mature scenery surrounding. Some recent updates include Heat/Air and roof. Come take a drive through this one of a kind neighborhood and see for yourself.

