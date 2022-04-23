 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $479,000

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath contemporary model home in Dutcher's Crossing I. You'll love the gourmet kitchen w/beamed ceiling, granite, built-in stove top, and butler's pantry. Open large living room w/ rich hand-scraped Renaissance hardwoods, and stone fireplace. Office/formal Dining w/glass doors and stone wall. Large primary bedroom w/wood ceiling. Spacious 3-car garage w/ internal expansion/storage area. Covered back patio w/ connected gas grill is perfect for entertaining.

