Newer construction home in popular Dutchers Crossing on corner lot!! This one is LOADED with upgrades!! Luxury Master suite has resort style bath with built in sauna shower, programmable heated tile, & motion activated track lighting under cabinets. Hardwoods throughout first floor. Gourmet kitchen with professional range top, coffee bar, and large pantry with storage! Spacious living room has gas fireplace & custom built ins. Surround sound with speakers, LED lighting, Security system, Nest Thermostat & Doorbell. Master + Guest suite w/ private bath down + study, 2 beds w/pullman bath, and large game room up! 3 decked attic spaces. Extended outdoor patio + sprinkler system. Hot Tub Hookups + Natural gas grill. 8 person SAFE ROOM! Minutes from Bixby West School. Neighborhood amenities include pool & playgrounds!
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $479,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A proposed $20 million hockey facility is a welcome addition, but more economic development is needed, municipal leaders say.
It is now being called a murder-suicide.
An unforgettable day at Boone Pickens Stadium began with Mike Gundy imploring his up-against-it players inside the OSU Student Union hotel.
Tom Culver says he wouldn’t have thought about investing in the area if not for a friend who sells commercial properties and champions West Tulsa.
Adults found dead are suspects in six children's slayings at Broken Arrow home, police say after fire
It is now being called a murder-suicide. None of the victims reportedly perished due to the fire itself, according to authorities.
Owasson gets home turned into film set for Christmas movie, meets Candace Cameron Bure: ‘It was very special’
Amy Whitmarsh, who lives in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood, recently opened her doors to give actress Candace Cameron Bure a place to shoot scenes for her upcoming holiday movie, “A Christmas ... Present.”
Sooners junior D.J. Graham made the switch from defensive back to wide receiver earlier this month. It was time for a change, his father says.
Authorities are investigating a structure fire with "multiple fatalities" in Broken Arrow.
Local Native citizens represented 40% of the movie’s crew. "The hospitality we were shown was second to none, and we’re grateful for the Cherokee Nation Film Office for paving the way to bring this production to northeastern Oklahoma," the network CEO said.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.