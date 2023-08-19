4% to the buyer’s realtor!!! Come enjoy country living in one of the top rated school districts in the state! Check out this fabulous, one owner custom craftsman home that sits on 6.97 acres of cleared Bermuda grass. This home is not in a flood zone, and it comes with it’s own propane and well water, along with additional septic and electric on east side. Features include metal roofing, wood burning fireplace, tankless water heater, Culligan water softener and filtration system, generator ready with bathrooms for every bedroom. Mobile home on east side of property will be moved upon closing. Mobile home can be negotiated(2014 17x84 Solitaire).
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $474,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Here are a few things likely to happen much quicker than getting through a Service Oklahoma line:" says Tulsa resident James Jenkins.
Def Leppard is performing with Motley Crue and Alice Cooper.
“We haven’t used Chapman Stadium in 30 years for concerts, but I would like to be bringing shows here three, four, five, six times a year," TU…
A now-imminent wave of realignment within the current landscape of Oklahoma high school sports was announced Wednesday morning.
The electric vehicle maker must meet employment and capital investment requirements over the next few years to get the incentives.