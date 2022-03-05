 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $469,900

Scarlett Plan in Presley Heights is the perfect plan to raise a young family! This Rosten Homes plan boasts Bixby schools & a layout w/the "on the go" family in mind. Spacious in living area, the design is popular & very well thought out. Bixby's newest neighborhood enjoys amenities unmatched by similar subdivisions of like size. Large stocked pond w/walking trails, playground, & picnic area! Home is under construction! PHOTOS SHOW what the finished product *MAY* look like upon completion in June of 2022.

