4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $459,900

Gorgeous Lamb Homes New Construction Home. Custom impeccable master-piece. Entertainers dream with pond lot, so much potential! This stunner features a gorgeous kit., four spacious bdrms or study, 3 bths, living areas, 3 car garage and game room! Gorgeous kit. island, attention grabbing ceiling height, hardwoods. Don't miss this new construction opportunity! Square ft. is estimated based on plans, subject to change with appraisal, still under construction.

