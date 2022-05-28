 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $459,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $459,000

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath contemporary model home in Dutcher's Crossing I. You'll love the gourmet kitchen w/beamed ceiling, granite, built-in stove top, and butler's pantry. Open large living room w/ rich hand-scraped Renaissance hardwoods, and stone fireplace. Office/formal Dining w/glass doors and stone wall. Large primary bedroom w/wood ceiling. Spacious 3-car garage w/ internal expansion/storage area. Covered back patio w/ connected gas grill is perfect for entertaining.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Kaiser opened Laffa in 2012, offering her unique approach to Israeli cuisine. It was chosen as the best new restaurant of the year for 2013 by the Tulsa World.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert