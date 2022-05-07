Stunning newer home in desirable Quail Creek of Bixby. Open Living/Kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops. 3 Beds down and 4th Bed and game room upstairs with a full bath. Master bed has vaulted ceiling, custom shades. Master bath has oversized shower with dual shower heads. Professional Landscape with Irrigation System. Neighborhood Pool. Bixby (North) Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four decades after he was acquitted, the latest DNA testing in the case, although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Gene Leroy Hart's involvement, officials say, while eliminating several other potential suspects.
Sharp Development has been selected to do the project in what is the city's second attempt to create a public-private venture celebrating the Mother Road and Tulsa's ties to it.
Broad-daylight attack leaves ‘weird feeling’ in downtown Tulsa, says hotel manager still on medical leave
"Running interference" with homeless people became part of her job at Tulsa Hampton Inn & Suites, Stephanie Pomeroy says. “They don’t mean any harm. ... Most of them.”
When Jenks senior Buddy Wehrli was awakened by his phone alarm, he expected an average Thursday. He explains how it became memorable.
Tulsa firefighter Jake Rutledge has developed Chill-N-Reel, a drink holder attached to a hand-line fishing reel.
The 64-acre facility featured a luxury spa, 16 rooms, a bar and restaurant, a yoga facility, exercise rooms, and meeting space, all of which has been well-maintained, according to a co-owner.
Primary elections in Ohio have set the stage for a more competitive phase of the midterm primary season, with closely watched races in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia scheduled for later this month. In Ohio on Tuesday, “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance, buoyed by Donald Trump's endorsement, won the contentious Republican Senate primary. Vance’s win ends a bitter contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. Ohio was seen as a test of Trump's hold on his party. The former president has staked his reputation as a GOP kingmaker on his ability to pull his chosen candidates across the finish line.
Dallas police are asking for help with information on the death of former OU defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin.
OU assistants reflect on Venables' first spring in Sooners' top job: 'It's a drug being around him 24/7'
From assistants to players to fans, coach Brent Venables has captured the collective trust in Norman less than five months into his second stint with the Sooners.
For only $34.99, the 50-pound sculpture seemed like a deal to a Texas antique dealer. She was right.