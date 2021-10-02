Beautiful open concept Executive home, excellently maintained & move in ready. Large granite island showcases Large kitchen w/butler's pantry & walk-in pantry. Beautiful handscraped hardwoods throughout downstairs living area & study. Roomy master bedroom & bath w/spacious walk-in closet adjoining utility rm. Sep bedroom down w/ensuite bath perfect as guest or kid's room. Large gameroom up w/bonus room+2 more bedrooms & full bath. Epoxy floored garage. Neighborhood pool across street
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $449,999
