4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $441,800

Stunning newer home in desirable Quail Creek of Bixby. Open Living/Kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops. 3 Beds down and 4th Bed and game room upstairs with a full bath. Master bed has vaulted ceiling, custom shades. Master bath has oversized shower with dual shower heads. Professional Landscape with Irrigation System. Neighborhood Pool. Bixby (North) Schools.

