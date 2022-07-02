 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $430,000

MOTIVATED SELLER!!!Newer home in desirable Quail Creek of Bixby. Open Living/Kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops. 3 Bedrooms down and 4th Bedroom and game room upstairs with a full bath. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling. Custom shades in master and living room. Master bath has oversized shower with dual shower heads. Professionally Landscaped with Irrigation System. Neighborhood Pool. Bixby (North) Schools.

