Absolutely stunning “Tacoma” floor plan by Ruhl Construction in the established Seven Lakes community. Four beds, three full baths, dining, and a massive gameroom. Desirable floor plan with split bedroom setup downstairs and gameroom + bedroom up with private bath. Designer finishes and fixtures throughout. Oversized three car garage, located in the well established Seven Lakes community. Features include expansive kitchen, soaring ceilings, oversized island, and spacious utility room attached to master, expansive closet in master. Jenks Schools - Community amenities include clubroom and neighborhood pool. Located conveniently at 126th and Sheridan. Thirty day close! BUILDER OFFERING 10K IN CREDITS! Contact for more inventory and custom inquiries.
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $429,900
