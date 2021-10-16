 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $425,000

Stunning 2019 modern farmhouse built by J Davis Homes located in popular Dutchers Crossing on corner lot. High-end finishes and a functional design loaded with UPGRADES! Open concept with gourmet kitchen, beam ceilings, hand scraped hardwood floors, & custom shelving + barn door accents. Upgrades include custom blinds, extended patio with gas firepit, commercial grade JBL surround sound speakers in living + media. Modern tile showers with glass entry. 3 beds + office down, 1 bed + game room up.

