 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $404,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $404,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $404,900

New Construction! The Piper plan features 4 spacious bedrooms, a very open living, kitchen and dining area. Located in Bixby's premier neighborhood, the 3 car garage has the space needed for the extra car or work space. One bedroom can be flexed as an office, if needed. Enjoy the walking trails, park and stocked pond in Presley Heights.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News