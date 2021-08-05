 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $399,900
Better than new Cozort home; one mile from the new Bixby West Campus! Large covered patio with pergola & outdoor fireplace; wooded views. Beautiful designer tile, light fixtures, and finishes. Main floor master suite opens to laundry. Bedroom 2 is down with an en-suite! Half bath off living for guests. Garage entry drop zone. Gameroom upstairs over garage. Walk-in attic access. Plantation shutters and epoxy garage floor are just a couple of the upgrades. Neighborhood sidewalks, parks, pool, ponds & more!

