4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $379,000

Amazing One Owner home in Providence Hills! Loads of upgrades since purchase, including: Security system with cameras all around home, Floored the Attic for storage, Additional 2 +/- ft. of blown Insulation in the attic, Whole house Generac generator with automatic transfer switch, Rain Tech oversized Gutters, Stained fencing, Front porch hand rails installed, etched the driveway, added Landscaping, trees, flowers, shrubs along with additional flower beds all over the property, New METAL attic ladder. Cabinets added above each toilet. All cabinets added additional shelving, ALL CLOSETS have been completely rebuilt to ft. more storage and shelving. Ceilings fans added to EVERY room IN the home, extra electrical outlets, tinted windows, All tile and showers treated and Sealed, Deadbolts ADDED to all ENTRY DOORS and additional door knob keylocks to all entry doors, New cabinet hardware. Garage door openers along with added insulation to the garage doors, Blinds though out the home, Large Mirrors in each of the bathrooms, New Digital Programmable Thermostat, Locking Storm door, Plenty of Storage for your needs. Enjoy views of your spacious yard from extended back patio overlooking lush landscaping and greenbelt. 10x12 storage shed on concrete slab. Excellent Energy Efficiency reflected in lower avg utility costs. HOA ft pool, trails and more! Don't Miss this one!