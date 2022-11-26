 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $375,000

Beautiful one level 4 bed/2 bath/3 car garage on a large lot with a nice covered patio. Master features a his/her closet with walk in shower and soaking tub. 4th bedroom could be an office. Lots of upgrades in this home including cabinets to the ceiling, floored attic, extended garage to make it deeper, duel convection ovens, quartz countertops, larger island, additional exterior, attic and garage lighting, privacy fence with metal posts and concrete under the entire fence line, sidewalk in the back yard, added outlets for Christmas lights, garden beds with congregate curb and sealed rough cedar. This one is a must see and won't last long.

