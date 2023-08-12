Amazing move in ready Bixby home on a huge corner lot with designer finishes throughout the house that you won't want to miss! Enjoy the primary suite with a spa like bath and huge walk in closet for all your needs! With custom cabinet and exotic granite this home is ready for some new owners to call it theirs. Step into the back yard and enjoy the privacy from the back porch and enjoy the yard! This home as it all come take a look at fall in love! Easy access to hospitals, downtown Bixby, Tulsa Hills, and so much more.