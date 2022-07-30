Get in before school starts! This is a highly desirable area, will not last long! This home is the most popular plan in the Community, Featuring 10ft Ceilings in the living room kitchen nook area! 4bed(3bed with an office) 2 bath 3 car garage! Office in the front as you wake in. The kitchen has tons of upgrades like the deep silo granite sink, backsplash, Granite, and Massive Pantry. Split floorplan, with a phenomenal master bedroom suite! The back patio is covered and features mature trees in the backyard. The Community is next to Bixby's brand new Elementary school, Community pool, playground, and some great walking trails. The owner has an assumable mortgage.
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $339,995
