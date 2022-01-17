 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $335,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $335,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $335,000

Great home with a open floor plan that offers 4 bedrooms, formal dining, office/playroom, 2 bath, & oversized 2 car garage. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances, large master bedroom, private bath w/soaking tub & separate shower.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert