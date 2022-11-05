 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $335,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $335,000

Move in ready Bixby Home on a huge corner lot. Designer finishes throughout the house. Enjoy the primary suite with a spa like bath and huge walk in closest. This home has custom cabinets with exotic granite ready for a new owner to call it home. Easy access to hospitals, downtown Bixby, Tulsa hills and so much more! Come check it out and fall in love!!!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ahha Tulsa, Hardesty Arts Center closing

Ahha Tulsa, Hardesty Arts Center closing

Officials with ahha Tulsa, formerly the Arts and Humanities Council of Tulsa, announced Thursday night that it is ceasing operations and closing its Hardesty Arts Center effective Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert