Immaculate, newer Bixby home with $30k in upgrades and improvements! Marble countertop bathrooms, ENERGY STAR rated, private backyard and a stunning greenbelt are just a few bonuses of what this house offers. Large granite island with stainless steel appliances. 4 bedrooms with walk-in closets or turn one into a flex room. Truly a turn-key home just 5 minutes from the heart of Bixby. HOA includes private pool and park. Come make this home your dream home.