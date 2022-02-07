 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $329,000

Brand new, awesome home awesome neighborhood close to everything! This 4 bed 3 bath 3 car! has a lot to offer, open kitchen 12 ft ceilings in the living! Split floorplan with front bedroom and full bath up front! 2 beds with another full bath across the kitchen and master! The Master Suite area has custom cabinets in the bath and 11ft ceilings in the closet! The lot is pretty spacious! LLC is owned by Representing Realtor! Photos coming soon

