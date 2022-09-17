 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $299,995

Resort-style living in a wonderful neighborhood. Community pool, walking trails to the school, and playground. Home is Spectacular, will not last! 4 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage! 10ft ceilings from the entryway, into the living room, kitchen, and dining. most popular split floor plan in the community. located in the Bixby school district, with a brand new elementary school next store. it's a must-see.

