4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $269,000

Fantastic home on an acre lot in Bixby School District! Don't miss out on owning this little slice of heaven. Wood-look tile throughout the first floor, master down, wood burning fireplace, formal dining and sunroom all on the first floor. Three bedrooms upstairs (one could be second master) and two full baths. There is an inground saferoom in garage, and additional detached garage, pool, large deck and mature trees in this dream of a backyard!