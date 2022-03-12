 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,150,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $1,150,000

SOUTHSIDE SERENITY | Live well in this thoughtfully designed floor plan w/en-suite baths in each bedroom. Enjoy greenbelt views from the primary suite, patios, game room, & upstairs balcony. Game room with kitchen + True Theatre. 3 Fireplaces. Icemaker. Instant Hot water, Smart home wired. 4 car garage with in-line openers for overhead storage & Family Safe. Peaceful backyard with fountains & lush landscaping. Ready for pool! Features list in documents.”

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert