4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $0

The Kingston plan offers 2,031 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This plan was designed with your family in mind and offers comfortable living. An inviting entry way leads into the kitchen and central family room. The kitchen offers a wonderful breakfast bar and has amazing features that include Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances, a gas range and a large walk-in pantry. Off the central family room is the bedroom one suite that has a huge walk-in closet. The exterior of the house includes a full sod yard, a covered patio and landscaping in the front.