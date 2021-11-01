4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $0

The Garland plan offers 2,152 square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. This plan was designed with your family in mind and offers comfortable living. An inviting entryway leads into the kitchen and central family room. The kitchen offers a wonderful island and has amazing features that include Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances, a gas range, and a large walk-in pantry. Off the dining room is the bedroom one suite that has a huge walk-in closet. The exterior of the house includes a full sod yard, a covered patio, and landscaping in the front.