4 Bedroom Home in Bixby - $0

The Cali plan is a single-story, 1,796 square feet, 4 bedroom and 2 full baths. The home features an open concept with a generous-sized central family room and kitchen. The kitchen has amazing features that include Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances, a large walk-in pantry, and a gas range. The bedroom one suite is in the back of the house for complete privacy. Ensuite includes a double vanity sink, separate shower, and tub as well as a walk-in closet. This home features HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat. Additional features include a full sod yard and a covered patio.